American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in American Express were worth $65,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $150.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

