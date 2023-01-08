Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.94. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 25,261 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.70.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.45%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

