Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) PT at $175.56

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ecolab Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $149.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

