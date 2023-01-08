Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $82.67

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $82.72 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.