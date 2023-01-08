Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target at $6.71

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Viant Technology to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Viant Technology to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology Price Performance

Viant Technology stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.