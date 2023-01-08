Analyzing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -5.07% -28.92% -21.50% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.01 -$60.52 million ($6.80) -0.26 Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.66 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BIT Mining and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Argo Blockchain 1 7 0 0 1.88

Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 533.80%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats BIT Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

