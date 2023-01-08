ANGLE (LON:AGL) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 241 ($2.90) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ANGLE Stock Performance
LON:AGL opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. ANGLE has a 1 year low of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.75 ($1.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81.
ANGLE Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.