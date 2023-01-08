ANGLE (LON:AGL) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 241 ($2.90) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ANGLE Stock Performance

LON:AGL opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. ANGLE has a 1 year low of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.75 ($1.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

