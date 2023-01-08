Ankr Price Reaches $0.0188 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $182.01 million and approximately $57.57 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00234862 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01635906 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $8,410,934.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.