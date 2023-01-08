Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.50.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $307.33 on Friday. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AON will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

