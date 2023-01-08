Apollo Currency 1-Day Volume Reaches $647,421.50 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $647,421.50 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003895 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

