Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $184.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.57.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.62 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

