AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AppLovin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AppLovin by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

