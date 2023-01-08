Ark (ARK) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Ark has a market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004387 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,254,794 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.