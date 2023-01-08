Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $6.88 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $229.60 million and $7.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00040582 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00599822 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00252837 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
