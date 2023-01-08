ASD Price Hits $0.0579 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.26 million and $1.95 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040473 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018686 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00234388 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05799883 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,988,543.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

