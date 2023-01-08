ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

