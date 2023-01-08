Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) versus Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Financial Contrast

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lion Group and Associated Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lion Group and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group -245.03% -5.87% -4.63%

Volatility and Risk

Lion Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Group and Associated Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $27.06 million 1.24 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $20.92 million 42.28 $59.20 million ($2.41) -16.68

Associated Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lion Group.

Summary

Lion Group beats Associated Capital Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Group

(Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Associated Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.