AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £118 ($142.17) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.60) to £135 ($162.65) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

