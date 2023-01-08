ATB Capital Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STEP. Cormark raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$373.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.30.

Insider Activity

About STEP Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 10,200 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$64,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,101,716.98.

(Get Rating)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also

