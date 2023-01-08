Audius (AUDIO) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $136.66 million and $11.81 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

