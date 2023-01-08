Augur Price Reaches $4.46 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $49.07 million and $12.24 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00026278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003883 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00433440 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.61 or 0.01464482 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.14 or 0.30614712 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
