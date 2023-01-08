Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,996,000 after buying an additional 913,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $274.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

