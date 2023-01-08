Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $278,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

