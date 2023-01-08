Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $37.59 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,134 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $37,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

