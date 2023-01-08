Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $9.34 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.88 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

