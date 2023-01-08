Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,016,000.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

