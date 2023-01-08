Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $13.78 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

