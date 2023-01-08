Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $594,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 208,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 151,281 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

