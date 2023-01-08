Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 217 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

DSI stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $91.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

