Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 48 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $332.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $541.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

