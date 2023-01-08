Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,304 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $70.13 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27.

