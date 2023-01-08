Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after buying an additional 322,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADP traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,686. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

