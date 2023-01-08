Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,585,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,123,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,002,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,471,000 after acquiring an additional 304,540 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $64.85.

