Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $28.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Avantor Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

