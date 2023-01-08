AVINOC (AVINOC) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $85.11 million and approximately $562,646.71 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars.

