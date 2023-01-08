Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.41.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after buying an additional 284,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 356,098 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after purchasing an additional 827,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after purchasing an additional 168,389 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

