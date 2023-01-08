Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $88.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

