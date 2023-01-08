Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $2.28 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00013411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $38.55 million and $3.72 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

