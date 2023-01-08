Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.95. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.