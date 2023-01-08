Bancor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.13 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Bancor token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $56.38 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040606 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018592 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00234838 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 162,964,059 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 162,953,673.3668923. The last known price of Bancor is 0.349815 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $2,790,233.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.