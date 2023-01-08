Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.40.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $208.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average of $190.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.