Bank of America Lowers Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $31.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 17.9 %

GBX traded down $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 1,649,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.47 million, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

