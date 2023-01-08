Barclays Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $193.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $190.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.61.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $178.50 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $197.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

