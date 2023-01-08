Barclays Raises Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 115

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.59) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 125.60 ($1.51).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

LON VOD opened at GBX 88.71 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £24.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,478.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.08. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

About Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

