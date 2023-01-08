Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.69

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.23. Barloworld shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands.

Barloworld Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

