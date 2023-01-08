Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.27.

NYSE BAX opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

