Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $444,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $940,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $34.24 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

