Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

DVN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

