Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 340 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 278,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 985,647 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

