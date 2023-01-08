Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.60% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 704,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 507,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DWSH opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

